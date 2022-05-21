37 photos of Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls and traders from the 1990s

They celebrate a decade in the life of largest indoor market in Europe and showcase the stalls and traders which made it one of the city's gems. Butchers Row, Fish Row and Game Row are all featured as well as stalls for sweets, flowers and bric-a-brac and everything in between. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Walk around Kirkgate Market during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
Firth & Payne bakery and confectionery stall pictured in October 1999.
2. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
The Tripe Shop pictured in October 1999. Produce such as Heel, Savoury Ducks, Black Pudding and polony can be seen on display.
3. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
The stall in the centre of the photograph is Alan Proctor flower stall with The Toy Shop behind and House of Linen on the right.
4. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s
Shoppers make their way down a row of fish stalls in October 1999.
