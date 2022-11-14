News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Caught on camera in Leeds: Police need to speak to these people right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
2 hours ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 6:18am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people?

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Criminal damage

Image LD3352 refers to criminal damage on November 3.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Theft from shop

Image LD3345 refers to a theft from shop on November 3.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Theft from shop

Image LD3353 refers to a theft from shop on November 1.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3