Police warning after spate of burglaries and vehicle thefts in North Leeds

Police have issued advice for North Leeds residents after a spate of thefts from homes and vehicles.

The burglary prevention advice was issued to residents in Harewood, Moortown and Chapel Allerton after the incidents occurred over the weekend period.

One of the burglaries occurred on Greenwood Park, Moortown (Photo: Google)

Bogus caller in Moortown

A bogus caller targeted a property in the Greenwood Park area of Moortown on Friday 30 August, posing in a high vis jacket before stealing a jewellery box.

The suspect knocked on the victim's door between 12pm and 12.30pm, stating that his name was Antony and that he was from a company checking the condition of the property.

He was invited into the property by the victim, before asking for a glass of water.

Whilst the victim was getting the water, the suspect carried out a search of the property and left.

The victim soon realised that a glass and a jewellery box, containing a pin, had been taken.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 44788.

Second burglary in Harewood

An unconnected burglary occurred on the same day between 12.45pm and 13.30pm in Harewood.

Suspects targeted a property in the Whitegate area, climbing onto a first storey roof before climbing through an open bedroom window on the second floor.

They searched the house and stole money and jewellery, before making off through the open window.

Police have warned residents to make sure valuable items are not visible from windows, even in the daytime, but say they will increase police patrols in the area.

Vehicle thefts in Chapel Allerton

A number of vehicle thefts have also been reported from North Leeds in the last few days.

A theft from a vehicle parked on Walkers Mount, Chapel Allerton, occurred between Wednesday August 28 at 9.30pm and Thursday August 29 at 8.30am.

The suspects broke into the car before removing audio equipment and a sat nav.

They escaped unseen.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 441412.

A second theft in Chapel Allerton occurred on Reginald Mount, between Friday August 30 at 11.30pm and Saturday August 31 at 1pm.

The suspects stole a bike by unknown means and it remains missing.

If anyone sees a bike with the registration number YJ11 LHR they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 445904.

What advice do police give about preventing burglaries?

West Yorkshire Police has issued this advice to residents following the spate of burglaries:

- Don't leave attractive items such as laptops, tablets, phones, car keys, cash or jewellery on view through your windows

- Make sure you remove charger plugs for tablets and power cables for laptops from view when they're not in use

- Make sure games consoles, controllers and games can't be seen through the window

- Packaging from expensive items should be disposed of properly, don't leave it against bins and potentially advertise what's in your home

- Don't leave bags, laptops, tables or keys just inside the door when you get home

- Consider setting up a Neighborhood Watch scheme in your street

