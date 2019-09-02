Body found on Friday confirmed as missing teenager Kamau McCallum-James

Have your say

A body found on Friday has been formally identified as that of missing teenager Kamau McCallum-James.

The 18-year-old was last seen at the home he shared with his mother in Fartown, Huddersfield, shortly before midnight on August 21.

It was revealed that Kamau had just received his A Level results and been accepted into university.

His body was found on Friday, August 30 after a number of searches in the area.

West Yorkshire Police say Kamau's death is not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: "Police can confirm that the body which was discovered on Friday afternoon (30 August) is missing teenager Kamau McCallum-James.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner for an inquest.

"Kamau’s family have been updated and are being supported by Kirklees District Police. They have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

-> Body discovered in abandoned car in Yorkshire street is 'unexplained death' say police after arrests