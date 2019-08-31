Harrogate Road in Moortown blocked after bus and car collide

A driver has been injured after a car and bus crashed in north Leeds.

The collision occurred just after 1pm at the King Lane junction as the number 2 service to Roundhay Park was travelling north along Harrogate Road in Moortown.

A second bus was also caught in the delays

Police and an ambulance were called and the car driver was treated for minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked during the incident but has now been cleared.

The bus sustained damage and has been taken out of service.

Witness and transport campaigner Rob Greenland called the stretch of road 'lethal' and added that cars regularly travel at more than the 40mph speed limit as they approach the junction, which is near a bend and close to two primary schools.

He has been documenting crashes on Harrogate Road for over a year and has recorded several incidents that involved cyclists who were struck by cars turning into King Lane while crossing the junction, as well as photographing street furniture and walls that have been damaged in collisions. Another campaigner, Paul Connell, called it 'the most dangerous junction in Leeds'.