West Yorkshire Police arrest 19-year-old in Harehills over Tcherno Ly murder

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Harehills this morning in connection to the murder of Tcherno Ly.

Tcherno was found seriously injured on Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown, shortly before 10pm on bank holiday Sunday, August 25.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital and a post mortem examination showed he died as a result of a stab wound.

Detectives investigating the murder arrested a fourth man in the early hours of this morning from an address in Harehills.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Tcherno Ly.

Another man, Beni Nami, aged 19, of Nassau Place in Chapeltown, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow.

An 18-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, after he was found near Chapeltown Road with serious injuries at the time of the assault.

He was discharged from hospital into police custody on Thursday (August 29) and was subsequently released under investigation.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who was in the area of Chapeltown Road, between the junctions with Button Hill and Grange View, between 9.30pm and 10pm on bank holiday Sunday.

Chapeltown Road was extremely busy at the time of the assault, with hundreds of people celebrating Leeds West Indian Carnival, and police are mystified over the motive of the murder and the lack of witnesses.

They ask for anyone who was filming or taking pictures on their phones to come forward with the footage.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, ofWest Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are still very keen to build up as full a picture as possible of the events surrounding Tcherno’s murder and are continuing to appeal to the community for their help.

“The area of Chapeltown Road where the assault occurred was very busy at the time with hundreds of people socialising for the carnival weekend, and we would like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or who has any other information that could assist us.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was filming or taking pictures on their phones in the area around the time the incident occurred.

"They may not feel their footage is relevant to the investigation but we would still ask them to contact us so we can review it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020119S46-PO1 or via 101 quoting Operation Paveend or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

