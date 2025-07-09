Westcroft Road Bradford: Police issue update on 13-year-old boy arrested after two injured in affray
Emergency services responded to reports of an affray on Westcroft Road, Bradford, at approximately 7pm on Friday evening (July 4).
Responding officers found two men injured, aged 17 and 18. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 13-year-old boy, arrested in connection to the incident, has since been bailed pending further enquiries, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13250378883.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.