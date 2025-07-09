Police have issued an update after a 13-year-old boy was arrested in Bradford.

Emergency services responded to reports of an affray on Westcroft Road, Bradford, at approximately 7pm on Friday evening (July 4).

Responding officers found two men injured, aged 17 and 18. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 13-year-old boy, arrested in connection to the incident, has since been bailed pending further enquiries, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13250378883.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.