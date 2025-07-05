A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after police were called to an incident in Bradford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 7pm yesterday evening (Friday, July 4), police were called by the ambulance service to a report a man had been injured following an affray on Westcroft Road, Bradford.

Officers attended and found two men injured, aged 17 and 18. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested following an affray on Westcroft Road, Bradford. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing with Bradford CID, and it is currently being treated as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13250378883.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.