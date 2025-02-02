There were 103,066 offences recorded across the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.
Below are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
Leeds city centre recorded 12,575 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. Armley and New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,354 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024 | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,303 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024 | James Hardisty
4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,000 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024 | National World
5. Harehills
Harehills recorded 1,757 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
6. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall
West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 1,691 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers