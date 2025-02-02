West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from December 2023 until November 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 103,066 offences recorded across the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

Below are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 12,575 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

2 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,354 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

3 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,303 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

4 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,000 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

5 . Harehills Harehills recorded 1,757 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024