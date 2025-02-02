The 13 areas in Leeds with the highest levels of crime according to the latest West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

New police data has been shared that shows the worst areas of Leeds for crime in the last 12 months.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from December 2023 until November 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 103,066 offences recorded across the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

Below are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 12,575 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

1. City centre

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,354 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

2. Armley and New Wortley

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,303 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,000 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Harehills recorded 1,757 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

5. Harehills

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 1,691 crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

6. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall

