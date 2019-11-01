Police searching for these men after violent street robbery in Headingley
Police have released e-fit images of two men they want to identify after a street robbery in Leeds - where a man was punched and threatened with an iron bar.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by three men on Buckingham Road in Headingley at about 5pm on Wednesday, October 16.
The group demanded the victim to hand over his valuables and threatened him with an iron bar.
The victim handed over his phone, wallet and keys but was still punched in the face, causing a cut to his lip.
-> Police launch investigation to catch Halloween 'ride-out' bikers who caused chaos across LeedsOne suspect is described as black, aged 18 to 19 and about 6 foot tall. He was wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms.
Another is described as Asian, about six foot tall, slim and also aged between 18 to 19. He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top and bottoms.
The third male was said to be Asian.
Anyone who recognises the suspects or has any information on the crime should contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101, quoting reference 13190532383.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.