Police searching for these men after violent street robbery in Headingley

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by three men on Buckingham Road in Headingley at about 5pm on Wednesday, October 16.

The group demanded the victim to hand over his valuables and threatened him with an iron bar.

The victim handed over his phone, wallet and keys but was still punched in the face, causing a cut to his lip.

Have you seen these two men? Police want to identify the individuals after a violent street robbery in Headingley (Photos: WYP)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-> Police launch investigation to catch Halloween 'ride-out' bikers who caused chaos across LeedsOne suspect is described as black, aged 18 to 19 and about 6 foot tall. He was wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms.

Another is described as Asian, about six foot tall, slim and also aged between 18 to 19. He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top and bottoms.

The third male was said to be Asian.

Anyone who recognises the suspects or has any information on the crime should contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101, quoting reference 13190532383.