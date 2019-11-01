Police launch investigation to catch Halloween 'ride-out' bikers who caused chaos across Leeds

Between 40 and 50 riders were seen on quad and dirt bikes travelling around the city from 5.30pm onwards. Members of the public called police to complain about the group mounting pavements, running through red lights, squeezing past them in traffic, damaging cars and riding without number plates and lights.

The incident has echoes of the 2016 Halloween ride-out, which involved over 100 youths who congregated in Kirkstall Road before riding into the city centre. Thirteen people were jailed at a later court hearing.

There was also motorbike-related anti-social behaviour in Seacroft on Halloween last year.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"From about 5.30pm police received reports of groups of motorcycles and quad bikes congregating around Seacroft, Kirkstall Road and Roundhay Park before riding in and around the city centre, with about 40 to 50 vehicles involved at its peak.

"Members of the public reported being alarmed by the riders, a number of whom were wearing balaclavas and mounted pavements and ignored traffic signs. Some were riding without lights and had no number plates. There were also reports of cars being damaged by bikes squeezing past them in traffic.

"Those involved appeared to have come from the Seacroft, Halton Moor, Harehills, Bramley and Armley areas.

"Officers were deployed to the areas affected to deal with the situation and maintain public safety while gathering evidence to assist in identifying those involved.

"Leedswatch CCTV cameras and police drones were also used to capture footage that will now be subject to detailed analysis as part of the investigation.

"The numbers involved eventually reduced with incidents concluding by about 9.30pm."

Superintentent Jackie Marsh, of the city’s community safety partnership Safer Leeds, added:

“The dangerous and anti-social behaviour of those who took part in these incidents last night was completely unacceptable and put people’s safety at risk and unnecessarily caused fear to members of the public.

“We simply will not allow activity like this that impacts on people’s lives to go unchallenged and will be taking robust action against those we identify as being involved.

“Detectives will now be comprehensively reviewing all the available evidence, including CCTV, officers’ body-worn video and police drone footage, as we work to identify suspects and arrest them and seize their vehicles.

Social media reacts to Halloween ride-out incident“Our investigation into a similar but much larger event in Leeds in 2016 resulted in 13 people receiving prison sentences totalling almost fifteen years for causing a public nuisance.

“That should provide a very stark reminder to others of the potential penalties they can face if they choose to involve themselves in incidents like this.

“We are also continuing to make full use of the special injunction which bans anyone from taking part in anti-social driving of motor vehicles involving two or more vehicles in a public place anywhere in the Leeds district.

“That injunction carries a power of arrest and also forbids people from promoting, organising or publicising any such event.

“I want to reassure people that we are treating what happened last night seriously and will do everything we can to make sure those involved are made to answer for their actions.”

Anyone with any information or relevant phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 324 of October 31 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Leeds Halloween rideout 2016

Last night's incident has chilling echoes of the Halloween ride-out in Leeds in 2016, when over 100 riders gathered on Kirkstall Road and drove into the city centre. Thirteen people were convicted and most given jail sentences for causing a public nuisance after driving in an anti-social and intimidating manner. Many were wearing Halloween masks. Police received over 160 calls from members of the public.

Organiser David Armitage, 26, from Headingley, claimed in court that he had arranged the event for charity and collected around £400 for the family of Sophie Smith, a Beeston teenager who was murdered by her boyfriend earlier that month. However, Sophie's family said they had never received any money and did not support the ride-out.

The vehicles were seen speeding, weaving between traffic, riding on pavements, in bus lanes and on the wrong side of the road, going through red lights and no-entry signs and performing wheelies and other stunts. One group of riders drove through a narrow, pedestrianised shopping arcade in the city centre in a 'dangerous and reckless manner', with one quad bike colliding with a motorcycle and injuring the rider’s leg.

Similar 'rideout' events have taken place in cities across the country, and are normally advertised on Facebook.