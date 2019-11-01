Man charged with spate of Leeds burglaries following police appeal

A man has been charged with a number of burglaries in Leeds following a police appeal.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 1st November 2019, 3:25 pm
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 3:45 pm

The Leeds District Crime Team - a specialist team dealing with burglary and robbery across the city - appealed to the public for information last week.

24-year-old Adam Blackburn, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday after the appeal.

Blackburn was charged with a number of offences including burglaries, attempted burglaries, fraud and possession of offensive weapons.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates court on Wednesday, October 30 and was remanded in custody pending a further hearing.

