Man charged with spate of Leeds burglaries following police appeal

The Leeds District Crime Team - a specialist team dealing with burglary and robbery across the city - appealed to the public for information last week.

24-year-old Adam Blackburn, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday after the appeal.

-> Police launch investigation to catch Halloween 'ride-out' bikers who caused chaos across LeedsBlackburn was charged with a number of offences including burglaries, attempted burglaries, fraud and possession of offensive weapons.

Police have charged a man with a number of offences following a public appeal (stock photo)

