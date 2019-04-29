Police release pictures and video of man after 12-year-old girl abducted in Leeds

Detectives have released footage and images of a man they want to identify over the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Hunslet.

The victim was on her way to school walking down Old Run Road at about 9.15am on Tuesday April 23, when she was approached by a man near to the M621 flyover.

He grabbed her around the waist and picked her up and carried her across the road towards a secluded wooded area behind an electricity substation.

He ran off after the girl fought back and he was also disturbed by a woman passer-by who shot some video and called the police.

Video footage, released by the police, shows a man starting to run in a nearby park off Moor Road.

The man police want to speak to.

It was previously thought that he had only carried her for a few yards.

The man was described as white, of medium height and build, with short dark hair and a beard.

He was wearing a blue hoody, black t-shirt and beige trousers with black stripes down each leg.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The circumstances of this incident are clearly very disturbing and we urgently need to identify the man shown in these images.

“The woman who intervened was able to film him on her phone as he ran off across a nearby park off Moor Road and we also have CCTV footage of him in the area which we are releasing.

“We believe the man is quite identifiable from these images and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who has seen him in the area.

“The victim and her family have been left shocked and upset by what happened and we are continuing to support them as we progress the investigation.

“We recognise the understandable concern that an incident such as this will be causing in the community and we are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190207155 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.