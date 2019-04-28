Police find nine bikes believed stolen after raiding Leeds home

Have your say

Police who raided a home in Woodhouse found nine bikes believed to have been stolen.

Members of the public tipped off officers about suspicious activity at a house in Holborn Street.

-> Bicycle thefts in Leeds: The 13 riskiest streets to park your bike

Officers also seized drugs and cash during the raid on Thursday.

The bikes which police found appeared to mostly be mountain bikes, some of which were quite expensive.

West Yorkshire Police's Leeds North West team posted on Facebook: "Warrant was based on some good intelligence from members of the public and local Police Community Support Officers (PCSO).

"Great result with a quality of class B drugs seized, quantity of cash along with nine bikes believed to be stolen, some of quite high value."

Police have said anyone who thinks one of the bikes might be theirs to contact them on 101 with crime a reference number, make and model, and any serial numbers or distinguishing features.

-> Heartbreak for young Leeds triathlete as burglars steal road bike from garage

In Leeds, nearly 1,500 bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.