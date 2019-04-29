Police still at the scene of slashing in Chapeltown

A police cordon is still in place in Chapeltown as officers continue to investigate an incident in which a man was slashed in the face.

Back Newton Grove has been cordoned off since Sunday morning.

The police cordon in Back Newton Grove on Sunday.

Part of the pavement in front of the parade of shops including Chapeltown Mini Market is also cordoned off.

A 45-year-old man took himself to hospital after the incident, where he was spoken to by police, during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Spots of blood could be seen on both Back Newton Grove and Chapeltown Road.

Police forensics officers were at the scene throughout Sunday morning.

Residents have said a property in the street is used as a drinking den and has attracted trouble in the past.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: "There was a fight outside when loads of people were standing around there a couple of weeks ago."