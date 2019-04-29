Two people taken to hospital after flat fire near Leeds city centre

Have your say

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a block of flats near Leeds city centre on Sunday night.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Leylands Road, behind the Leeds College of Building, at 10.44pm.

The fire alarm had gone off and there was a smell of burning from one of the flats in the high rise block.

Crews found a small fire, which they tackled with a fire extinguisher.

The two people living in the flat were then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two fire engines and an aerial appliance attended from Leeds Fire Station, along with two fire engines from Hunslet Fire Station.

