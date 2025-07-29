Police in Leeds have seized more than £80,000 worth of illicit goods from shops in Armley as part of their Safer Streets campaign.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Trading Standards and officers from the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team are continuing to investigate following the joint operation last week, which saw them raid a number of premises and seize goods worth around £83,000.

These included almost 3,000 boxes of cigarettes, hundreds of pouches of tobacco, more than 600 oversized vapes, several single use vapes and two bottles of stolen alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police raided a number of premises in Armley and seized goods worth around £83,000. | WYP

Sergeant Steve Ellis from the Leeds West Neighbourhood Police team said: “We continue to use the full range of powers available to us to tackle the issues which blight our communities.

“We know that the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes is often linked to anti-social behaviour and crime, and it is especially concerning when these items are suspected of being sold to children.

“The cash from the sale of such goods can also be used to fund serious and organised crime so it is vital we continue to do all we can to take them off the streets. I would urge anyone with information about illicit tobacco and vapes to contact us so we can take action.”

As part of the operation, a Leeds shoplifter was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order banning her from entering six shops around Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Briscoe, 43, of Poplar Way, Bramley, was convicted of theft from shop last month and has now been given a CBO which will be in place for two years.

It bans her from entering any of the following: Savers on Town Street, Armley; Aldi on Stanningley Road, Leeds; Tesco in Bramley shopping centre; Sainsburys on Ring Road, Leeds; One Stop on Whingate, Leeds; Home Bargains on Stanningley Road, Leeds. Breach of a CBO can lead to prosecution and a prison sentence.

Anyone with concerns can contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.