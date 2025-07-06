There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from April 2024 and March 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 8,999 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 703 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025

2 . Temple Newsam and Graveleythorpe The second highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour between April 2024 and March 2025 were at Temple Newsam & Graveleythorpe, where police received 195 reports.

3 . Middleton Town Street Middleton Town Street, which covers the north of Middleton and much of Middleton Park, recorded 171 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025

4 . Woodhouse and Little London Woodhouse and Little London recorded 156 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025.

5 . Leeds Dock, Hunslet and Stourton Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton recorded 154 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025.