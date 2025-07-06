The 13 Leeds areas that are worst hit by anti-social behaviour according to West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST

New police figures have named the worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour in the last 12 months.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from April 2024 and March 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 8,999 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 703 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 703 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025 | Asadour Guzelian Photo: Asadour Guzelian

The second highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour between April 2024 and March 2025 were at Temple Newsam & Graveleythorpe, where police received 195 reports.

2. Temple Newsam and Graveleythorpe

The second highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour between April 2024 and March 2025 were at Temple Newsam & Graveleythorpe, where police received 195 reports. | National World

Middleton Town Street, which covers the north of Middleton and much of Middleton Park, recorded 171 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025

3. Middleton Town Street

Middleton Town Street, which covers the north of Middleton and much of Middleton Park, recorded 171 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025 | National World

Woodhouse and Little London recorded 156 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025.

4. Woodhouse and Little London

Woodhouse and Little London recorded 156 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025. | National World

Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton recorded 154 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025.

5. Leeds Dock, Hunslet and Stourton

Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton recorded 154 anti-social behaviour incidents between April 2024 and March 2025. | National World

Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor recorded 153 anti-social behaviour crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

6. Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor

Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor recorded 153 anti-social behaviour crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | National WOrld

