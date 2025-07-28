Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1 . Theft from shop Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 19/06/2025 Ref: LD0092 | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Theft from shop Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 25/06/2025 Ref: LD0093 | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 11/07/2025 Ref: LD0094 | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

4 . Burglary Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 06/07/2025 Ref: LD0095 | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

5 . Theft from shop Area: Leeds North East Offence Date: 14/06/2025 Ref: LD0096 | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales