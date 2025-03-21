Police are continuing to hunt for a suspect following the assault of a teenage girl at a beauty spot near Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating a report that a 16-year-old girl was assaulted while walking her dog at a popular beauty spot near Leeds on Monday afternoon.

The male suspect ran off after the girl’s dog started barking. Here’s everything we know so far...

What happened?

A 16-year-old girl was assaulted while walking her dog on Ilkley Moor.

The victim suffered only minor injuries that didn’t require hospital treatment but was reportedly “left shaken” by the incident.

Where and when did this happen?

The attack reportedly happened near to The Poetry Seat near to Backstone Beck on Ilkley Moor at around 4.15pm on Monday afternoon (March 17).

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ilkley Moor area on Monday afternoon who may have seen this incident or the man described.

Have there been any arrests?

No arrests are understood to have been made at this stage, with enquiries ongoing.

The suspect is described as a white adult male aged between 30 to 60 years old, clean shaven and dressed in scruffy clothing.

What have police said?

Detective Inspector Rachel McKay, of Bradford CID, said: “This is clearly a serious incident where a 16-year old-girl has been assaulted. Officers are supporting the victim and her family at this time.

“We are working with the Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team to provide reassurance in the area.”

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 1325051074.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.