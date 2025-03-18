A 16-year-old girl has been attacked while walking her dog at a popular beauty spot near Leeds.

Detectives are investigating a report that a 16-year-old girl was assaulted while walking her dog on Ilkley Moor at around 4.15pm yesterday (Monday, March 17).

Police believe the attack happened near to The Poetry Seat near to Backstone Beck on Ilkley Moor. The victim suffered minor injuries that didn’t require hospital treatment but has been left shaken by the incident.

Detective Inspector Rachel McKay, of Bradford CID, said: “This is clearly a serious incident where a 16-year old-girl has been assaulted. Officers are supporting the victim and her family at this time.

“We are working with the Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team to provide reassurance in the area.

“We believe there was a lot of people in the area yesterday and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ilkley Moor area yesterday afternoon who may have seen this incident or the man described.”

The suspect, who is described as a white adult male aged between 30 to 60 years old, clean shaven and dressed in scruffy clothing, ran off after the girl’s dog started barking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 1325051074. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.