These are seven of the best spots in and around Leeds to walk your dog.
From ancient woodlands to strolls alongside a lake, there are plenty of dog walks in and around Leeds that are ideal for a sunny Sunday afternoon. Here are some of the best spots to take your dog this spring.
1. Meanwood Valley Park
Meanwood Valley Park runs from Meanwood into the more rural countryside around Adel and Alwoodley. For dog walkers looking for a Sunday afternoon stroll, the Meanwood Valley Trail is a 7 mile linear walk excellent for exploring.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Otley Chevin
Otley Chevin is a popular walking route that overlooks the town of Otley and boasts a range of woodland paths, hilly routes and themed trails. Dogs are allowed off the lead.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Golden Acre Park
Golden Acre Park is a public park in Bramhope with 136 acres of demonstration gardens and plant collections, parkland, lake, streams, ponds and woodland. There are lots of flat pathways to follow, but the circular lakeside walk is a favourite with dog walkers.
Photo: steve riding
4. Roundhay Park
Roundhay Park has a great mix of parkland, woods, lakes and gardens, providing an escape from the busy city. You can have a walk with your dog, a picnic on the fields or there is a cafe to get a bite to eat during the day.
Photo: steve riding