Newton Street Bradford: Police issue update on nine people arrested after 19-year-old stabbed to death
Two men remain in police custody this afternoon as detectives continue to investigate the murder of Muhammad Junaid Khan in Bradford.
Muhammad Junaid Khan, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to reports of a number of men fighting with knives in the Newton Street area at about 2.30pm on Friday afternoon (June 6).
Out of the nine males arrested, two remain in custody, three have been bailed and four have been released under investigation.
- An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
- A 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of blackmail remains in custody.
- A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been released under investigation.
- A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.
- A 53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assist offender has been released under investigation.
- A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been released under investigation.
- A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.
- A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been bailed pending further enquiries.
- A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been bailed pending further enquiries.
While detectives are still working to establish the full circumstances, it is believed that the victim was fatally wounded during an altercation outside a shop in Loughrigg Street, during which two other men were stabbed.
The 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of affray, received a stab wound to the chest and remains in a serious condition in hospital. The 24-year-old, man arrested on suspicion of murder, received a stab wound to the arm that was not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Piperwell or crime reference 13250318241 or online via the 101LiveChat. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.