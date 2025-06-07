Police are appealing for information following the launch of a murder investigation in Bradford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have made arrests and would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of a disorder incident tyesterday (June 6) in the Newton Street area.

Newton Street. | Google

Police were called to the area at 2.31pm to a report of a number of men fighting in the street with what were described as bladed weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the incident and found a 19-year-old male who suffered serious injuries. He was provided with medical care but sadly died at the scene.

A number of police scenes are in place and officers have made four arrests in connection with the incident so far. One male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and three men have been arrested on suspicion of offences including affray.

DCI Dan Bates, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “A full investigation is ongoing into what has clearly been a very serious incident which has resulted in a young man losing his life. “A number of initial arrests have been made and we are appealing for witnesses and information, as we work to determine the full circumstances of what took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have a number of police scenes in place over the course of the evening and uniformed officers will also be patrolling to reassure residents. Colleagues from Bradford District’s Stronger Communities Team are also working to liaise with partners in communities.

“Anyone who has any information or footage which can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat. Those contacting us should reference crime number 13250318241. “Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”