Eight people have now been arrested as detectives continue to investigate the murder of a 19-year-old man in Bradford.

The victim, whose identity cannot yet be formally released, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to reports of a number of men fighting with knives in the Newton Street area at about 2.30pm yesterday. (June 6)

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the incident, and scenes remain in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

An 18-year-old man and two men, both aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder; two 27-year-old men and two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident; and a 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

While detectives are still working to establish the full circumstances, it is believed that the victim was fatally wounded during an altercation outside a shop in Loughrigg Street, during which two other men were stabbed.

The 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of affray, received a stab wound to the chest and remains in a serious condition in hospital. The 24-year-old, man arrested on suspicion of murder, received a stab wound to the arm that was not considered life threatening.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dan Bates said: “Our investigation remains at an early stage, and we are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to build up a complete picture of the circumstances in which this young man has tragically lost his life.

“We are grateful to all those in the community who have come forward with information to assist the investigation and we continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact us.

“We have specially trained officers working to support this young man’s family at what is clearly a really difficult time for them.

“We recognise that there will be an understandable level of shock and concern in the local community following this incident and we are continuing to work closely alongside Bradford District’s Stronger Communities Team and the local neighbourhood policing team to reassure people and keep them informed of the progress of our investigation.”

* Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Piperwell or crime reference 13250318241 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat