Bradford murder victim named as police investigation continues

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 07:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The family of a man murdered in Bradford have released an image of him, as police investigations into the incident continue.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the murder of the 19-year-old, who can now be named as Muhammad Junaid Khan from Bradford.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to reports of a number of men fighting with knives in the Newton Street area at about 2.30pm on Friday, June 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Muhammad Junaid Khan.Muhammad Junaid Khan.
Muhammad Junaid Khan. | WYP

As previously disclosed, eight men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Piperwell or crime reference 13250318241 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Related topics:Bradford
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice