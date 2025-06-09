Bradford murder victim named as police investigation continues
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the murder of the 19-year-old, who can now be named as Muhammad Junaid Khan from Bradford.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to reports of a number of men fighting with knives in the Newton Street area at about 2.30pm on Friday, June 6.
As previously disclosed, eight men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Piperwell or crime reference 13250318241 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat