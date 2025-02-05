Seacroft Green Shopping Centre: Police arrest 15-year-old after fight breaks out at bus station in Leeds
Police were called to the incident at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre at around 3.30pm yesterday (February 4), where a fight had broken out.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which consisted of a concussion, bruising and abrasions.
West Yorkshire Police said that another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to the incident and remains in custody as of Wednesday morning.
Police are investigating the fight and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13250066894 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.