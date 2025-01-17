Teenager accused of brutal Leeds flat murder is named as pair deny killing

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 11:16 BST
A teenager accused of murdering a man at a flat in the Belle Isle area of Leeds has been named after turning 18.

Romaine James, is one of two teenagers charged with the murder of 23-year-old Saymore T Kwashira in November last year.

The second defendant is still 17 and cannot be named.

The pair, who are being held on remand, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link from custody, where they both entered not-guilty pleas to murder.

Saymore T Kwashira was fatally stabbed at a flat on Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.Saymore T Kwashira was fatally stabbed at a flat on Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.
Saymore T Kwashira was fatally stabbed at a flat on Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12. | National World/West Yorkshire Police

A third suspect, 28-year-old Abdoullie Ceesay, of Brackenwood Drive, Gledhow, entered not-guilty pleas to possession of a firearm with intent to cause a fear of violence, criminal damage and handling stolen goods.

James, of Reginald Mount, Potternewton, is also facing the same three offences but is yet to enter pleas.

A hearing will now take place on February 27 when consideration will be given to join all matters.

A trial date was previously set for June 23. The defendants were remanded back into custody following this morning’s hearing.

Saymore T Kwashira, 23, was fatally stabbed at a ground-floor flat on Winrose Avenue in Belle Isle on November 12 last year.

Initial information suggested the victim had been attacked by several males.

A scene remained in place at the address for several days with forensic examiners cordoning off areas of interest.

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area and asked people to check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that could be relevant.

There was also an increased police presence in the area to reassure members of the public.

