Seacroft Green Shopping Centre: Masked thugs use chainsaws to rob jewellery store in Leeds in broad daylight
Shoppers at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre were left stunned as three men used chainsaws this morning (Wednesday) to steal from the Christopher Brown Jewellers unit.
Footage from the scene showed the men using a chainsaw to cut a hole into the window of the shop before grabbing items and making off from the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 11.39am today police were notified of an armed robbery at a commercial premises at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre in Leeds.
"The caller reported the suspects were carrying chainsaws and had left the scene in a blue vehicle towards North Parkway.
"No injuries have been reported."
Anyone who can assist police is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240097307.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.