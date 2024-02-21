Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre were left stunned as three men used chainsaws this morning (Wednesday) to steal from the Christopher Brown Jewellers unit.

Footage from the scene showed the men using a chainsaw to cut a hole into the window of the shop before grabbing items and making off from the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 11.39am today police were notified of an armed robbery at a commercial premises at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Footage was shared of the men using chainsaws to get into the jewellery store at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre. Photo: Google

"The caller reported the suspects were carrying chainsaws and had left the scene in a blue vehicle towards North Parkway.

"A scene is in place while further enquiries are carried out into the incident.

"No injuries have been reported."

Anyone who can assist police is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240097307.