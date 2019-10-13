Police appeal after spate of thefts and bogus caller burglary in North Leeds
Police have urged residents in North Leeds to be alert after a spate of burglaries targeting cars and properties in the area.
A number of car thefts and a bogus caller burglary have been reported in the last week.
In the community alert, the North East Leeds Community Policing Team said they would increase patrols where possible.
Three recent burglaries reported in Alwoodley:
A 'distraction burglary' occurred on High Ash Avenue on Thursday, October 10.
Two thieves knocked on a property between 12.45pm and 13.15pm, claiming they needed to check the water supply and pipes.
The suspects then left the house, before the victim realised that property was missing from the upstairs bedroom.
Anyone with information or CCTV that could assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 13190520572.
An unrelated burglary occurred on Primley Park Rise between 10pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 8.
Suspects broke into a house, stealing car keys and house keys.
They broke into a car and stole a purse containing bank cards before fleeing the scene.
The suspects were then caught on CCTV attempting to use the card in a petrol station. Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 518277.
A third attempted burglary occured on Primley Park Drive on Wednesday, October 9 at 5.03am.
Suspects approached the front door of a property, tried the door handle, but were unable to gain entry so left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 517922.
Burglary in Roundhay:
Another burglary was reported in Roundhay between 3pm and 10pm on Wednesday, October 9.
A resident returned home at 10pm to find their vehicle had disappeared from their drive and the living room window was wide open.
The suspect had entered the house through the living room window, before finding the car keys and making off in the vehicle.
The vehicle has since been recovered by traffic officers.
Anyone who has information or CCTV that could assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 519507.
Theft in Harewood:
A wallet was also stolen in a theft in Harewood between 6.45pm on Wednesday, October 9 and 2am on Thursday, October 10.
Suspects broke into locked vehicle which was parked at a house on Leeds Road in Scholes.
They stole the victim's wallet and made off unseen.
Anyone who has information or CCTV that could assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 13190519758.