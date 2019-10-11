Police seize two bulldogs on the loose after dog attacked in Oulton
Officers have seized two dogs after another dog was attacked while walking in Leeds on Friday.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 10:28 am
The American Bulldogs were caught on Wakefield Road early on Friday morning after a dog owner reported the attack, which left the dog needing vets' treatment.
Multiple police vehicles were seen on the main road at its junction with Oulton Drive.
West Yorkshire Police are now working to track down the dogs' owner.
American Bulldogs are not a banned breed in the UK.
"Officers attended and contained the two dogs opposite Oulton Drive and they were removed to secure kennels.
"The injured dog was being taken to vets by its owner.
"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the owner of the two dogs and take appropriate action.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 231 of October 11."