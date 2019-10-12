Police in Leeds urge youths to stop setting off fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night 2019
West Yorkshire Police have issued a warning ahead of Bonfire Night after reports of fireworks being set off in Leeds.
North East Leeds Community Policing Team say they have had an increase in calls reporting youths illegally setting off fireworks.
In a community alert, the force warned: "If you are caught with fireworks not only are you putting others at risk but yourself and your friends, plus an £80 fine and a criminal record.
"Is it really worth the risk?"
West Yorkshire Police say they will work with fire crews to tackle anti-social behaviour nearing Bonfire Night and remove unofficial bonfires from public places.
There will be extra police patrols across Leeds but officers have issued the following advise for residents.
-> Leeds fraudster jailed for making false insurance claims and stealing £18,000 from employerWhat are the laws surrounding fireworks?
* It is an offence to buy fireworks by anyone under the age of 18. You can be fined or imprisoned for buying or using fireworks illegally.
* It is an offence to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am except on 5th November when the cut off is midnight and on Diwali, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year when the cut off is 1am.
* It is also an offence to set off fireworks in a public place.
-> 'Money Saving Expert' fraudsters knocking on doors in West YorkshireHow can I light fireworks and bonfires safely?
* Keep bonfires small and manageable and build them away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees, bushes and vehicles.
* Never use flammable liquids – paraffin or petrol – to light the fire.
* Avoid drinking alcohol whilst in charge of a bonfire or fireworks and particularly when supervising children.
* In case of an emergency, keep buckets of water, the garden hose or a fire extinguisher ready.
* Make sure your fireworks conform to British Standards BS 7114, EN 14035 or EN 15947.
* Keep fireworks in a closed box and use/light them one at a time.
* Light the firework at arm’s length using a taper or fuse wick and stand well back - never return to a firework once it has been lit.
* Only children over the age of five are allowed to use sparklers and should be supervised by an adult at all times.