Drive-by substance attackers who targeted rough sleeper in Harehills remain at large

Two men remain at large after a noxious substance was thrown at a rough sleeper in a drive-by attack in Harehills

The targeted attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the junction of Harehills Lane and Coldcotes Avenue.

The victim, a 55-year-old man who was sleeping rough, was outside the Today's Local off-licence when he was splashed with a liquid similar to bleach by a pillion passenger on a passing scooter.

The man ran into a nearby Asda store where he was given first aid and an ambulance was summoned.

The man had a substance similar to bleach thrown at him outside a convenience store in Harehills

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said on Friday that detectives were still working to identify both the suspects and the scooter.

The force is continuing to appeal for information or to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

Detective Inspector James Entwhistle, from Leeds CID, said on Wednesday: “While we have been able to confirm that the substance used was not acid, the nature of the attack is still a clear cause for concern and we are treating it very seriously.

“There is no obvious motive at this stage as to why the victim was targeted and we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any information that could assist in identifying the suspects."