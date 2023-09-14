A 22-year-old man has been cleared of murdering Peter Wass in Leeds, but found guilty of manslaughter.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A jury today reached the verdicts after hearing how the 29-year-old father-of-two, of Roundhay, was stabbed through the heart on March 2. Kaiden Williams admitted inflicting the fatal stab wounds that killed Mr Wass, but denied murder – claiming he was acting in self-defence after Mr Wass hit him with a baseball bat.

After a trial at Leeds Crown Court, the jury found Williams not guilty of murder after eight hours and 15 minutes of deliberation. They found him guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter by a unanimous decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams, of Edgeware Mount, Harehills, will be sentenced on November 13.

Peter Wass (inset) died after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on March 2. Kaiden Williams, 22, has been cleared of his murder but found guilty of manslaughter. (Photo by National World/WYP)

During the trial, CCTV played to the jury showed Mr Wass and his friends driving around the Chapeltown area in convoy looking for Williams. Various snippets of footage showed the two cars driving around the streets, and Williams walking with his dog. He was then seen running as the cars approached.

Williams told the court he ran off and hid in a garden, before Mr Wass found him, cornered him and asked “where’s my bread?”. Those who witnessed the clash have refused to provide statements to police, but at some point Williams produced a long knife and plunged it into Mr Wass several times.

Mr Wass died just minutes after three stab wounds were delivered during the confrontation with Williams, including a 22cm fatal wound to the chest from a large knife which went between his ribs and pierced the top of his heart. It happened near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue shortly after 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A paramedic tended to Mr Wass and transported him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 3.20pm. Williams gave evidence at the trial, and said he just meant to scare Mr Wass with the knife and not cause him harm, and didn’t know he had been fatally injured.