Peter Wass Murder Trial: Leeds man stabbed through the heart on Chapeltown street

A Leeds man was killed after being stabbed through the heart during an dispute in the street, probably over money, a court has been told.

Peter Wass suffered a 22cm fatal wound to the chest from a large knife which went between his ribs and pierced the top of his heart.

Kaiden Williams admits being responsible for fatal attack, but claims he was acting in self defence after Mr Wass and his friends came looking for him in Chapeltown. The 22-year-old is on trial at Leeds Crown Court where he denies a charge of murder.

Mr Wass, a 29-year-old father-of-two from Roundhay, died just minutes after the stab wound was delivered during the confrontation with Williams. It happened near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue shortly after 2.30pm on March 2.

Peter Wass died after being stabbed. (pic by WYP / National World)

Opening the case for the Crown yesterday, Simon Myerson KC said: “Mr Williams admits he did it, the question is whether he murdered Peter Wass.”

CCTV played to the jury showed Mr Wass and his friends driving around the Chapeltown area in convoy looking for Williams.

Various snippets of footage showed the two cars driving around the streets, and Williams walking with his dog. He was then seen running as the cars approached.

The confrontation between Mr Wass and Williams was not caught on camera, but Mr Wass was heard to say: “Where’s my bread?” Mr Myerson said it was likely a dispute over money stemming from criminality.

Those who witnessed the clash have refused to provide statements to police, but at some point Williams produced a long knife and plunged it into Mr Wass several times.

He then ran off and was caught on camera again holding the lengthy knife. The blade was never recovered.

Mr Wass was tended to a paramedic and transported to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after 3.20pm.

Williams, of of Edgware Mount, Harehills, claimed he was too afraid to go home and spent the night in Roundhay Park, which the Crown refutes.

He later told police that his girlfriend told him a price had been put on his head following the news of Mr Wass’ death. They both then booked a taxi to Hartlepool where stayed until the police arrested him 10 days later.