A man charged with murdering Peter Wass in Chapeltown has told a jury he feared for his life and “went into survival mode”.

Mr Wass, a 29-year-old father-of-two from Roundhay, suffered three stab wounds including a 22cm fatal wound to the chest which went between his ribs and pierced the top of his heart.

Kaiden Williams admits being responsible for the fatal attack, but claims he was acting in self defence after Mr Wass and his friends came looking for him in Chapeltown. The 22-year-old denies murder and is on trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Williams gave evidence to a jury as his barrister Nicolas Worsley KC opened the defence position. The defendant said he started carrying a weapon “for protection” after being robbed. He denies being part of a gang or knowing he was involved in any ongoing feuds.

Peter Wass, 29, died after being stabbed in Chapeltown on March 2 near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue (Photo by West Yorkshire Police/National World)

On the afternoon of March 2, Williams admits picking up a long knife and concealing it inside his clothes before taking his dog for a walk. He left his home in Edgware Mount, Harehills, and headed into Chapeltown.

While walking along Spencer Place, Williams told the jury he realised that something was wrong when he heard the sound of two car engines behind him. He says a passenger, wearing a balaclava, latex gloves and carrying a baseball bat, got out of one of the cars and hit his dog. He claims this was Mr Wass.

Williams said he ran off and hid in a garden, before Mr Wass found him, cornered him and asked “where’s my bread?” - swinging a baseball bat at the defendant’s head. Williams said he pulled out his knife, closed his eyes and pushed out his arm.

The defendant told the jury he didn't know Mr Wass had been injured. He said: “My adrenaline was kicking in. I went into survival mode.”

Kaiden Williams, 22, admits being responsible for the fatal attack but claims he was acting in self defence. He denies murder and is on trial at Leeds Crown Court. (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Mr Wass died just minutes after three stab wounds were delivered during the confrontation with Williams. It happened near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue shortly after 2.30pm.

Williams told the jury a £50,000 ransom had been put on his head on Snapchat. He booked a taxi to Hartlepool with his girlfriend after the incident, where he stayed until the police arrested him 10 days later.