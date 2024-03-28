Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie Meah had only just turned 18 when he was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident on Hall Lane, Armley, on March 31 of last year.

A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed and seriously injured in the attack.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate four Leeds men wanted for murder - who are believed to have fled the country.

They are Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 21, and Ranei Wilks, aged 22. Enquiries showed they travelled to Liverpool before leaving the country.

They are also wanted for the attempted murder of the 16-year-old victim.

Four men are wanted over Jamie's murder, who are believed to have fled the country. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

On Easter Sunday, it will be exactly a year since Jamie’s death. His family have spoken for the first time of their loss.

In a statement released to mark the anniversary, they said: “We are still absolutely devastated that Jamie has been taken from us so cruelly and unfairly.

“Every single day over the last year has been so painful for us all, as we struggle to come to terms with what has happened.

“Jamie’s son was born in November last year and now faces his future growing up without ever knowing his father, which is something no child should have to live with.

“Jamie was looking forward to being a father, but that opportunity was snatched away by those responsible for his murder.

“We still desperately want to see the people responsible for Jamie’s murder answer for what they have done, and we feel we can’t begin to move on until that has happened."

Detectives are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate the four suspects and are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “Although a year has now passed since Jamie’s murder, his family understandably remain utterly heartbroken at his death at such a young age and in such violent circumstances.

“We are determined to keep doing everything we can to see that those responsible are brought to justice and that Jamie’s family finally get the answers they need.

“We are still appealing to the public for any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who may have knowledge of the current whereabouts of the four suspects we have named.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 and quote Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or report online via the West Yorkshire Police website.