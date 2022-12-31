News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nine criminals who were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court for their horrendous crimes in 2022

These are the faces of nine criminals who were issued with life sentences for their crimes at Leeds Crown Court in the last year.

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago

The horrific cases include an abusive husband who murdered his wife with a hammer before fleeing to Scotland and a dangerous sex predator who laughed at his victim and told her he had HIV after abducting her in Leeds city centre.

There was also a “cruel” father sentenced for murdering his son after being found guilty more than two decades years after the fatal attack and a Wakefield man who was jailed for strangling his victim to death before impersonating her on Facebook.

We’ve included a summary of each of the horrific cases alongside the pictures of the criminals in our gallery below.

1. Life sentences in 2022

Judges at Leeds Crown Court sentenced a number of criminals to life sentences for their crimes in 2022

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Mark Barratt

A Leeds killer who attacked his wife with a hammer before strangling her to death at their home in Whinmoor was handed a life sentence in August. Mark Barratt, who controlled his wife through years of manipulative behaviour, claimed his wife was possessed and he wanted to "kill her demon" but the judge and jury dismissed this as "nonsense".

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Austin Osayande

Sex predator Austin Osayande, who laughed at his victim and told her he had HIV after abducting her in Leeds city centre, was given a life sentence in February. Osayande was captured on CCTV footage carrying his victim through the streets moments before subjecting her to the brutal attack. The 40-year-old remained at large for six years despite police releasing the chilling images in an appeal to catch him in 2015. Osayande was finally arrested in 2021 after he subjected a second victim to a serious sexual attack in her own home in Leeds.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Matthew Fisher

Matthew Fisher was jailed for life for the murder of his wife Abi in November. Leeds Crown Court heard that Matthew Fisher strangled 29-year-old Abi and dumped her body 12 miles away from their home in Castleford during the summer.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3