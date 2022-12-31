Nine criminals who were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court for their horrendous crimes in 2022
These are the faces of nine criminals who were issued with life sentences for their crimes at Leeds Crown Court in the last year.
The horrific cases include an abusive husband who murdered his wife with a hammer before fleeing to Scotland and a dangerous sex predator who laughed at his victim and told her he had HIV after abducting her in Leeds city centre.
There was also a “cruel” father sentenced for murdering his son after being found guilty more than two decades years after the fatal attack and a Wakefield man who was jailed for strangling his victim to death before impersonating her on Facebook.
We’ve included a summary of each of the horrific cases alongside the pictures of the criminals in our gallery below.