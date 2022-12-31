3. Austin Osayande

Sex predator Austin Osayande, who laughed at his victim and told her he had HIV after abducting her in Leeds city centre, was given a life sentence in February. Osayande was captured on CCTV footage carrying his victim through the streets moments before subjecting her to the brutal attack. The 40-year-old remained at large for six years despite police releasing the chilling images in an appeal to catch him in 2015. Osayande was finally arrested in 2021 after he subjected a second victim to a serious sexual attack in her own home in Leeds.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police