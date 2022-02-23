Sex predator Austin Osayande laughed and told victim he had HIV after raping her in Leeds city centre

Austin Osayande was captured on CCTV footage carrying his victim through the streets moments before subjecting her to the brutal attack.

The 40-year-old remained at large for six years despite police releasing the chilling images in an appeal to catch the perpetrator in 2015.

Osayande was arrested in September last year after he subjected a second victim to a serious sexual attack in her own home in Leeds.

The victim had been walking to get a taxi home after a night out in Leeds when Osayande approached her at around 5am.

The defendant abused his position as a Hermes delivery driver and attacked her after he was allowed into the property.

Osayande, of Sissons Road, Middleton, Leeds, was given a life sentence at Leeds Crown Court today after pleading guilty to rape and assault by penetration.

He was told he must serve a minimum of nine and a half years in custody but will not be released from prison unless he is no longer considered a danger to women.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC told Osayande: "I find that you are a sexual predator.

"You are a danger to women. I have no reason to think that it will not continue."

Describing the attack, the judge said: "You told her that you had HIV in order to make her degradation complete."

Christine Egerton, prosecuting, told the court how Osayande targeted his first victim on August 14, 2015, as she made her way home from a night out in Leeds

CCTV footage showed Osayande carrying a 24-year-old woman through the deserted streets.

He spoke to her and walked alongside her before he picked her up in his arms and carried her to a "dark and secluded" doorway at the back of a Sainsbury's store near the St John's Centre.

Ms Egerton said that after the attack Osayande "pulled up his own trousers and laughed and told her that he was HIV positive."

The woman ran to the Hyde Park area and contacted emergency services.

Osayande's DNA was obtained but he was not identified as the attacker as he was unknown to the police at the time.

The second victim was attacked in her home on September 10 last year.

Osayande was working as a driver for Hermes and got to known the woman as he made regular deliveries to her home.

On the day of the attack he spoke to her after delivering a parcel to her home and told her he would return later for a coffee.

The defendant returned in his own car and attacked her when he was allowed into the property.

Ms Egerton said the woman believed she would be raped as he overpowered her.

She contacted the police after the attack and Osayande was arrested later that day.

He was forensically linked to the 2015 attack following his arrest.

Osayande appeared in court for the sentencing hearing via a video link from HMP Leeds.

The victim of the 2015 offence read a statement to the court describing the years of psychological torment she had suffered.

She said: "The consequences of your actions I do not believe for one second you will ever understand.

"That night you committed the most unforgivable crime and that is something I have to live with day in and day out for the rest of my life.