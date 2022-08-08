Hammer-attack Leeds husband who murdered 'possessed' wife jailed for at least 21 years.

Mark Barrott, 55, murdered his wife, Eileen, at their home in Whinmoor last year.

Denying murder, he accepted causing manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility - claiming that he was suffering from an episode at the time brought on by crippling mental health issues.

Barrott, who controlled his wife through years of manipulative behaviour, claimed his wife was possessed and wanted to “kill her demon”.

Barrott was given a life sentence

Following a two-week trial, the jury took less than three hours to reject his claim and unanimously find him guilty.

His sentencing was deferred until today at Bradford Crown Court.

Judge Andrew Hatton told the court this morning: “Your account of demons is utter nonsense, a fantasy to pull the wool.

“It is the best you could come up with to explain your gratuitous attack on your defenceless wife.

Eileen and Mark Barrott.

“Killing her was your attention. Killing her was the final act of control over her.

“Only you know the circumstances of her death and you have failed to share them.

“What is clear is that you held her neck until she was unconscious and maintained your forceful hold until she breathed no more.”

Sentencing was delayed this morning after Barrott took a suspected overdose last night, but was cleared to attend court.

However, he then refused to come into the courtroom where members of his family gathered to hear his sentence, and read out their impact statements.

Addressing him like he was in the dock, Judge Hatton said: “By your absence you have deprived the authors of the victim personal statements to deliver their words in your presence.”

Mrs Barrott, a 50-year-old nurse, had planned to leave her husband on the day she died having suffered years of controlling behaviour at his hands, the trial heard.

She previously told him something had "died" in their marriage.

After she tried to leave their home on Naburn Fold on August 15, 2021, a scuffle took place and Mr Barrott hit her to the head with a hammer, before the pair grabbed each other’s throats.

He strangled her until she stopped breathing, but claimed had no intention of killing her.

He was arrested days later after fleeing to an monastery in north-east Scotland, giving the monks there a false name and address.

It was documented throughout the trial that Barrott suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and a depressive disorder, and believed in the occult which led to him claiming there were “dark forces” in the house.

He told the jury that he believed there was "a demon" possessing his wife at the time and wanted to “kill it”.

Barrott said he felt "detached" from himself and "reality didn't feel the same" during the incident, leading to his admission of manslaughter, which was eventually rejected by the jury.