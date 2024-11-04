A newly opened department store in Leeds has apologised following claims shoppers are being “harassed” by its security staff.

Luxury retailer Flannels opened on Briggate last month in place of the former Debenhams store.

But shoppers have told the YEP they have complained to store management after claims they have been “followed” around the glitzy new shop by security staff.

Flannels said in a statement that the company was “committed to creating a welcoming and respectful environment” for visitors and said it was “actively investigating” the claims.

Shopper Jason Robinson, 35, said that he felt “harassed” as he browsed around the six-storey shop in the days after it opened.

Mr Robinson, who is autistic, said he was being “constantly followed” as he wandered around the store and that when he asked the security why they were following him.

Flannels has opened its doors on Briggate (October 24). Photo: National World | Geha Pandey

He said he was told he “looked shifty” and that security started “getting in my face”. He said he then left before returning to complain to the manager. He also reported the incident to the police.

The “extravagant” store has received complaints by others who left reviews on Google, where another shopper said he was left feeling “targeted and humiliated” by security.

Positive Google reviews, however, referenced “polite” staff and welcomed the store as a new addition to the city centre.

One said: “Called in the new store, what a great addition to Leeds city centre looks amazing. Staff polite and not intrusive."

Another added: "Visited the new store in Leeds and was very impressed. The staff couldn't have been more helpful and friendly. I'm looking forward to my next visit."

A spokesperson for Frasers Group, which owns and operates Flannels, said: “We are aware of complaints made by customers following their recent experiences at our FLANNELS store on Briggate in Leeds. We take allegations of harassment very seriously and our team on the ground is actively investigating the situation.

“At Frasers Group, we have a zero-tolerance policy for harassment or discrimination of any kind, and we are committed to creating a welcoming and respectful environment for everyone who visits our stores and for our staff. We deeply regret any distress caused to our customers.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.01pm on Wednesday, October 30, we received a call from a member of the public reporting a disability-related hate incident at a store in Briggate, Leeds. A hate incident has been recorded and we are still in the process of speaking to the complainant to get further information.”