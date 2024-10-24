Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This six-storey behemoth of a department store looms over Briggate like the Titanic.

It has been one of the most anticipated new openings of the year - and it was clear at the launch of the new Flannels location this morning (October 24) that no expense had been spared.

The extravagant space spans 70,000 square feet, yet somehow its interior still feels open and beautifully curated. In terms of luxury shopping, it’s unlike any other experience in the city centre.

We spent an hour at lunchtime exploring at our leisure and felt unhurried by friendly and enthusiastic staff.

Upon entering, the ground floor opens up into a world of designer accessories and beauty brands that scream luxury - Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, all waiting to be touched, admired, and perhaps - if your wallet can justify - taken home.

The airiness of the store is the first thing I noticed. Leeds’ other premier shopping destinations suddenly felt narrow in comparison. Here, there is room to breathe.

The staff were a highlight of the visit. Every person we encountered was friendly and eager to chat. It made me want to buy something then and there - despite the fact I hadn’t planned on splurging.

Flannels has opened its doors in Briggate today (October 24). Photo: National World | Geha Pandey

Despite its size and the obvious grandeur, Flannels manages not to feel intimidating. The layout is easy to navigate and there’s something artful in the way products are displayed.

We explored all six floors and were drawn to different areas by the attractive design features that act as a guide through the space, while managing not to overwhelm the senses.

My favourite part of the visit was perusing the luxury homewares department. I had to be pulled away from a magnificent Dolce and Gabbana armchair and a range of deliciously colourful coffee table books, which were stunningly laid out like pieces of art.

Meanwhile, the basement floor houses Flannels’ activewear, where clothes marry fashion and functionality in a unique space that sets this store apart. There are also plans to host pilates and yoga classes, with a running club set to start up soon.

The impression that the new space left on me was perhaps most evident only after leaving, when I popped into a nearby high street retailer to pick up a few basic items. The contrast was stark - cramped racks, headache-inducing lighting, and the hustle and bustle of shoppers wrestling over bargains.

Flannels offers a sense of occasion - and this new store has celebration built into its walls. Yes, it’s not for every day. But it’s worth dipping your toes in. As I left, I couldn’t help but feel a bit spoiled by the experience. It pays to enjoy a little luxury every now and then.