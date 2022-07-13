Murdered West Yorkshire student had 'a bright future', says her university lecturer

Somaiya Begum, whose body was found just a mile from where she lived, was studying biomedical science at Leeds Beckett University, it has emerged today (Wed).

The 20-year-old, from Bradford, West Yorks., was said by lecturers to have been a 'dedicated' student who displayed 'excellent' skill.

Dr Jim Boyne, head of biomedical sciences at Leeds Beckett, said she had a bright future ahead of her.

He said: "Leeds Beckett University is deeply saddened by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved Somaiya at this terribly distressing time.

"Somaiya had settled into life at Leeds Beckett University well and had a bright future ahead of her.

"She was thriving on her degree in biomedical science, displaying an excellent academic skill set.

"Somaiya passed the first year of her studies with very high marks and had chosen the modules she wished to study in year two of her degree.

"Somaiya was a dedicated student who was well liked by her peers and tutors and will be missed."

Somaiya was last seen on June 25 at her home in Binnie Street in Bradford and was reported missing the next day.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police discovered her body just over a mile away on Fitzwilliam Street, near the city centre, after a search that lasted almost two weeks.

Her uncle Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, appeared at the city's crown court yesterday (Tues) charged with her murder.

He did not enter a plea during the brief hearing and will appear before the court again in September.