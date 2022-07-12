Somaiya Begum: Trial date set as uncle of West Yorkshire woman charged with her murder

The uncle of a West Yorkshire woman whose body was found after she was reported missing for over a week has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, is accused of killing Somaiya Begum, 20, who was found dead last Wednesday, July 6 after a major police search in Bradford.

He did not speak or enter a plea during the brief hearing at Bradford Crown Court today (Tuesday).

The city's Recorder, Judge Richard Mansell QC, set a trial date for next February.

Somaiya Begum, 20, was found dead last Wednesday

Khan was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing in September.

Recorder Mansell said: "I am fixing your trial for February 20 next year. You will be held in remand until that date.

"There will be a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 19. You will remain in custody until then."

Somaiya was last seen on June 25 at her home in Binnie Street in Bradford and was reported missing the next day.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police discovered her body just over a mile away on Fitzwilliam Street, near the city centre, after a search that lasted almost two weeks.

Khan, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, was re-arrested on suspicion of her murder and later charged.

Two other men and a woman were previously arrested but released on bail last week.