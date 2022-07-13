Husband appears in court charged with murder of wife Abi Fisher

Matthew Fisher, 29, is accused of murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth following her disappearance, which sparked a police hunt.

Dressed in a prison issue grey jumper and jogging bottoms and wearing a face mask, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address at Leeds Magistrates Court.

He was not asked to enter a plea during the brief hearing and he will appear before Leeds Crown Court tomorrow (Thurs).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Fisher, 29, is accused of murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth following her disappearance, which sparked a police hunt.

Members of Abi's heartbroken family were present for the hearing and wept as District Judge Charlotte Holland told Fisher: "This case is too serious to run in this court.

"You will be sent to Leeds Crown Court at 9.30 tomorrow. You will remain in custody until then."

Abi had not been seen since she left her home in Castleford on Friday night.

Her family said her disappearance “completely out of character" and a major police search was launched.

But West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday that they had found a body in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorks., over the weekend.