St George’s Day honours the patron saint of England. You may be familiar with the name St George purely for the name of the well-known white and red crossed England flag.

The early figure has long been hailed as a national hero, and over the last 1,600 years, many noble stories have been told about him. According to legends, St George was a knight who bravely slayed a fire-breathing dragon.

The exact details of late England’s patron’s life are not known. However, he is believed to have been a real person who lived through the third and fourth centuries. It may surprise some to hear that he was not born in England. Instead, the saint was thought to hail from Cappadocia, a historical region of Turkey.