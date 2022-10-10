Leeds City Council and the Morley Town Deal Board have announced that their bid to the Towns Fund has been successful, meaning a range of schemes intended to reinvigorate the market town can now begin. They include work to improve transport links, create new public spaces and protect heritage buildings.

Coun Helen Hayden, the council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said it was a real opportunity to build a better future for Morley.

“Not only will these plans bring essential health, environmental, and transport improvements and secure the town’s heritage, they will deliver excellent education and job opportunities for the future,” she said.

Gerald Jennings, chairman of Morley Town Deal Board. Picture: James Hardisty

The funding was awarded after a Town Investment Plan was submitted to the Government in July. It features a range of schemes link to local priorities raised during public consultation.

They include:

New and improved public spaces, with planting transforming areas around the town centre. There will be key improvements at Town Square and Queen Street and significant development of local parks, playgrounds, and public rights of way.Significant upgrades to travel choices, especially for pedestrians and cyclists, with better access to the train station. Connections between the town centre, Morley Station, White Rose, and the new White Rose Station will also be developed.Plans for a White Rose Innovation Hub, which complements a new technology-focused skills campus run by Leeds City College. Both developments will provide exceptional skills training and job opportunities for residents and businesses.Securing Morley’s heritage buildings, with enhancements to Morley Town Hall to bring more events and activities to the town.

A new heritage grants scheme will help businesses to invest in shop fronts and restore historic buildings along Queen Street, together with bringing vacant heritage properties back into use.

Gerald Jennings, chairman of the Morley Town Deal Board, said: “The consultations we ran highlighted the people’s appetite for a better connected, more dynamic Morley that is a healthy and happy place to live and work while simultaneously recognising and protecting its incredible heritage.

“I believe that the initial plans encompass all these ambitions and more. I look forward to working with the people of Morley on the design and delivery stages.”

Initial project delivery is expected to start in 2023, but further public consultation will take place first. The work undertaken as a result is likely to continue until at least 2026.

Morley MP Andrea Jenkyns hailed the “once-in-a-generation investment” into Morley which she said would ensure its economy and high street go from strength to strength.

She said: “Decisions must prioritise the wants and wishes of the people of Morley, must offer accountability and transparency, and – above all – offer value for money for every pound of taxpayers' money spent.

“The jewel in the crown of proposed works is the delivery of our new skills and learning college, which will upskill and retrain learners from across our town and the wider area, giving more local learners access to good and outstanding quality education.”

A public drop-in event will be held at Morley Town Hall on Saturday November 19, 11am-1pm, to give people a chance to find out more.

