Police were called to an incident in Queen Street at 9:52pm yesterday (September 1).

The victim was a 28-year-old man who received serious stab wounds to his abdomen and was taken to hospital, although his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Armed officers carried out arrest enquiries in Morley this morning (September 2) and three men have been arrested from an address in Victoria Road.

They are currently in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Leeds District CID are investigating and a scene is in place in Victoria Road.