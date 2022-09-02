News you can trust since 1890
Morley stabbing: Three arrested after man stabbed and seriously injured in Queen Street in Leeds

Three arrests have been made after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Morley.

By Tom Coates
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 6:05 pm
Police were called to an incident in Queen Street at 9:52pm yesterday (September 1).

The victim was a 28-year-old man who received serious stab wounds to his abdomen and was taken to hospital, although his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Armed officers carried out arrest enquiries in Morley this morning (September 2) and three men have been arrested from an address in Victoria Road.

The victim was a 28-year-old man who received serious stab wounds to his abdomen. Image: Google Street View

They are currently in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Leeds District CID are investigating and a scene is in place in Victoria Road.

The scene in Queen Street, however, has been lifted following forensic examination.