The man’s death was confirmed by police yesterday before a statement was issued announcing the launch of a murder investigation earlier today (September 2).

He was found at an address in Wykebeck Mount.

What happened?

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are now leading an investigation.

The ambulance service received a report of a man being found dead at an address in Wykebeck Mount and the police were alerted to this at 1:50pm yesterday (September 1).

Police responded and confirmed a man was dead.

Has anyone been arrested?

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Are police at the scene?

As of 1:30pm this afternoon, police officers were at the scene and there also appeared to be forensic investigators in attendance.

There was also a police cordon at another property nearby.

What have police said?

Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation remains at a very early stage, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

“We are still building up a picture of activity around his address in the time leading up to when he was found and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the vicinity.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who knew the victim and has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We are continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them and are doing everything we can to make sure they get the answers they need.”

They have also confirmed a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today to establish the cause of death.

What should I do if I have information that could aid the investigation?

Anyone with information has been asked to reach out to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting reference 13220482345.