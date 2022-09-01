Wykebeck Mount incident: Man found dead by police at Leeds address
A man has been found dead at an address in Wykebeck Mount.
By Tom Coates
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:37 pm
The ambulance service received a report of a man who had been found dead at the address and contacted West Yorkshire Police earlier this afternoon at 1:50pm (Thursday, September 1).
Police officers responded and they confirmed a man was dead.
Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and a scene has been put in place, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed in an official statement.